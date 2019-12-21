Off-duty police help family of fallen officer

article

Several off-duty Clearwater police officers, along with officers from other agencies, came together recently to help the family members of a fallen officer move.

According to the Clearwater Police Department, when officers found out that the mother and sister of Jeffrey Kocab were moving, they loaned their muscle power to haul furniture and boxes, making the hassle of moving a little bit easier.

Kocab was a Tampa police officer killed in the line of duty in 2010 alongside Officer David Curtis.