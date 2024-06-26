Off-duty Sarasota lifeguard saves family of 7 from rip current

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

An off-duty lifeguard in Sarasota is being lauded for rescuing seven swimmers in distress who were swept out by a rip current over the weekend.

Off-duty Sarasota County Fire Department Lifeguard Mariano Martinez stepped into action on Saturday afternoon when strong storms created dangerous conditions at Lido Beach.

The storms swept in at around 5 p.m., and Martinez received a water rescue alert through the Pulse Point app, according to SCFD.

Despite being off-duty, Martinez, a six-year veteran lifeguard for Sarasota County with 15 more years of experience of lifeguarding in his home country of Argentina, sprang into action.

He grabbed a rescue tube and swam out to a group of swimmers caught in a rip current over 200 yards away from shore. He arrived to find nine swimmers most in distress. Two had tried to rescue the others before Martinez had arrived.

According to the fire department, Martinez secured one of the swimmers with a rescue tube. He got two others to shore before returning for the swimmer and then rescued the remaining swimmers through multiple trips using body boards.

Six were evaluated, and one was treated and released at the scene by SCFD personnel, according to authorities.

When speaking about the incident afterward, Martinez was at a loss for words.

"I can’t explain the feeling," said Martinez. "You cannot explain when you are watching a person and his or her life is in your hands."

The Sarasota County Fire Department advised that rip currents are dangerous, and its important for swimmers to always swim near a lifeguard and know their limits.