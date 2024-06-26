Search for missing man intensifies after paddleboard, dry bag discovered off South Florida coast

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

The United States Coast Guard is still searching for a missing man after it says a good Samaritan discovered his paddleboard and dry bag about 8–11 miles offshore between Fort Lauderdale and Miami.

According to the USCG, Luciano Mercenari was last seen spearfishing around 5:15 p.m. on Monday.

Officials say the 29-year-old was spotted leaving Cape Florida on Pines canal in Key Biscayne. He was on an aqua and orange paddleboard, wearing a light gray long-sleeved "reef cheefs" rash guard that is almost white in color and gray sports shorts.

The United States Coast Guard is searching for a missing paddleboarder who disappeared in South Florida. Image is courtesy of USCG.

USCG says it had air and surface crews searching for Mercenari.

On Wednesday morning, the agency posted on social media that Mercenari’s paddleboard and dry bag were located off the coast of South Florida.

USCG says a good Samaritan found a paddleboard and dry bag belonging to a missing paddleboarder. Image is courtesy of the USCG.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call police at 305-365-5555 or the Coast Guard at 305-535-4300.

The Coast Guard is also asking anyone heading out on the water or flying over the water to be on the lookout for the missing paddleboarder.

The USCG says that request goes out to anyone in the waterways off the coast of Miami, South Miami, the Florida Keys, and as far as Bimini.

