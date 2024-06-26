Tracking the Tropics: Watching 2 tropical waves with chance for development

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring two tropical waves with chances for development, one in the Caribbean and the other in the Eastern Atlantic.

A tropical wave that the NHC has been watching since Tuesday is now moving into the central Caribbean Sea, producing limited shower activity. It is moving westward at around 25 mph.

Environmental conditions could be conducive for gradual development late in the week over the western Caribbean Sea or over the Southwestern Gulf of Mexico over the weekend.

The leading tropical wave just south of Haiti and the Dominican Republic.

It offers a 10 percent chance of development through the next 48 hours and a 20 percent chance of development through the next seven days.

Another tropical wave the NHC is watching is centered a few hundred miles southwest of the Cabo Verde Islands off the western coast of Africa.

The system has a near 0 percent chance of developing through the next 48 hours and a 30 percent chance of developing through the next seven days.

It's currently moving at westward across the Atlantic at 15 to 20 mph.

Meanwhile, a layer of Saharan dust is working its way westward from the coast of Africa, which FOX 13 Meteorologist Valerie Mills said could limit tropical waves.

FOX 13 Meteorologist Dave Osterberg said this later of sand, dirt, and other dust usually goes away by mid to late July.