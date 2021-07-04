Expand / Collapse search
Officials: 8-year-old boy bitten on leg by shark in Ponce Inlet

By FOX 35 News Staff
Updated 40 mins ago
PONCE INLET, Fla. - Volusia County Beach Safety said an 8-year-old boy was bitten by a shark in Ponce Inlet.

It happened at around 4 p.m., according to officials.

They said the boy was visiting from Miami and standing in waist-deep water in front of Winterhaven Park when a two-to-three-foot shark bit him in the leg.

Volusia County Beach Safety said the boy was treated at the scene and taken to Halifax Hospital in stable condition.

