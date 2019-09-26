Expand / Collapse search

Officials find missing Citrus County paddleboarder

By FOX 13 News staff
Published 
Crystal River
FOX 13 Tampa Bay
CRYSTAL RIVER, Fla. (FOX 13) - Citrus County deputies said they found a known addleboarder who went missing Wednesday night. 

Officials said 34-year-old Mark Khokhlov is a local paddle board guide, and was last heard from at 7:45 p.m. Wednesday. Officials said he left his home, rode his bike to Hunter Springs Park in Crystal River, and launched his black-and-white paddleboard. 

Early Thursday morning, officials said they found him safe in the Kings Bay area. Citrus County deputies shared the following message on the agency's Facebook page


 