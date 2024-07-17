Olympic medalist signs NIL deal with hometown Sarasota before competing in Paris

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

Olympic medalist and Sarasota native Emma Weyant is representing her hometown ahead of her big trip to Paris with a Name, Image, and Likeness deal.

The Florida Gator and 2024 Olympic Swim Team member signed an NIL deal with Visit Sarasota County, representing the area in her Olympic pursuits.

Weyant competed in the Tokyo 2020 Olympics where she won a silver medal in the 400m Individual Medley. In 2024, she'll be competing in the same event.

A former member of the Sarasota Sharks swim team and Riverview High School alumna, Weyant led the Virginia Cavaliers to an NCAA Team Championship before transferring to UF in 2022.

"We are thrilled to partner with Emma, a true hometown hero, as she represents the U.S. and Sarasota on the world stage this summer," said Erin Duggan, president and CEO of Visit Sarasota County. "Her achievements and connection to our community make Emma the perfect ambassador for Sarasota. This collaboration will promote our beautiful county and showcase our destination as a training ground for champions."

Through the deal, Weyant will be featured in Visit Sarasota marketing materials, including its website and social media.

"I am honored to represent Sarasota, a place that has always supported me throughout my swimming career," said Weyant. "This partnership with Visit Sarasota County allows me to give back to the community and share the beauty and opportunities that Sarasota offers with a wider audience."