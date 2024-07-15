Customers say they are out thousands after Sarasota 'Sash and Sill' says they're filing bankruptcy

Sash and Sill appeared to be the company for Phyllis and Robert Curran.

"My wife looked into the company, they had a 5-star rating, everything looked good," said Robert Curran.

The couple’s North Port home needed a hurricane impact window and front door following damage from Hurricane Ian.

They had already invested more than $50,000 into a new roof.

"Our biggest thing to worry about it of course, another hurricane season coming through," said Robert.

The Currans signed a contract with Sarasota-based Sash and Sill at the end of February.

By March, they said the company requested a down payment of $5,607, only be check.

On July 10, the Currans received an email from owner Todd Hoch.

In the email he said:

"It is with a heavy heart that I announce that Sash & Sill has closed its doors permanently. This difficult decision comes because of unforeseen circumstances that has significantly impacted our financial stability, forcing us to file for bankruptcy. I have exhausted my personal and business resources in efforts to overcome the situation. We are currently working on getting as many of your projects completed as possible. We will reach out with any updates that are specific to your project. The office has been closed to reduce overhead and all non-production staff are no longer with us. I want to express my deepest apologies. I am truly heartbroken over the situation. Sincerely, Todd Hoch"

After unreturned calls, texts and emails, the Currans said they called the supply company and discovered their order was never placed.

"You do all the background work and then you find out you’re being taken advantage of even though you did everything you could," said Phyllis Curran.

They aren’t alone.

"When we originally got our first door 3 years ago it was great. It was a great experience. In the last week or so it’s been a terrible experience," said Walt Bower.

Sarasota resident Walt Bower used Sash and Sill in the past.

He put $1,725 down after signing a contract for a new front door in May.

"At this point I don’t know if I’m going to be getting an actual door, if I need to go get one somewhere else or if I’ve just lost my money and there may be a lien placed on my property as a result of this experience," said Bower.

FOX 13 has heard from numerous customers in Manatee, Sarasota and Charlotte counties.

A Port Charlotte homeowner said she put down a $20,000 deposit by check in April.

She said she called to check on her order, and it was never placed as well.

Hoch did respond by text message and told FOX 13:

"Sash and Sill is issuing refunds that they can at this point. We are also completing some projects. I have contributed all of my savings as well as borrowed from family and friends. I’m heartbroken over this."

Customers like the Currans and Bower are still waiting for a response.

"I would say take responsibility, own up to your mistakes and you need to be forthcoming to your customers," said Bower.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office told FOX 13: "Our investigation Bureau is aware of a report and will be looking into this."