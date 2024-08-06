Olympic medalist Stephen Nedoroscik comes home to Sarasota: 'It's unbelievable'

There was a roar of cheers Tuesday night at Sarasota-Bradenton International Airport for one of the most talked about Olympians of the Paris games: 25-year-old gymnast Stephen Nedoroscik.

"When you put that dismount up and you're in the middle of that pirouette, you can't help but smile even before your feet hit the ground. You know, it's just a surreal moment. It's like my entire life led up to that point right there. And you just feel that joy," Nedoroscik said.

There was plenty of that joy to go around as Nedoroscik high-fived dozens of fans, soaking up all the hometown glory after he took home the bronze medal on the pummel horse.

"It's unbelievable. Just the amount of outreach I've gotten, the amount of people reaching out to me saying, like, you know, 'we want to watch men's gymnastics. You're helping grow the fan base, men's gymnastics.' And I honestly, that's what I really want to hear, is that this sport is growing in our, you know, country. It's not exactly the most popular one. And I'm glad that I can help assist in that," Nedoroscik said.

Nedoroscik captured the nation's attention on social media after appearing to doze off at the competition, but as we've now learned, it was all for good reason.

"I'm not taking a nap. I'm doing my breathing exercises in and out, five seconds each, getting my heart rate a little bit lower than I, you know, than it is, because that adrenaline is just pumping," Nedoroscik said.

Stephen Nedoroscik of Team United States competes during the Artistic Gymnastics Men's Pommel Horse Final on day eight of the Olympic Games Paris 2024 at Bercy Arena on August 03, 2024 in Paris, France. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Also part of his preparation: removing his glasses before he competes, drawing comparisons to Clark Kent, which he says is nothing new for him. Nedoroscik, who's from Boston, has been training at EVO Gymnastics for the last few years and says Sarasota is now his home and will be for the next four years as he trains for the 2028 Olympic Games in Los Angeles.

"Definitely going for 2028. Maybe even beyond. [It was] the plan before this Olympic Games and continue doing the sport because I just love it so much," Nedoroscik said.

SIGN UP: Click here to sign up for the FOX 13 daily newsletter