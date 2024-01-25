On sea & land, Mote Marine partners to form 'small farm incubator'

What started as just a plot of land has sprouted from seeds and produced a flourishing garden.

"We are trying to take advantage of the great space we have here and give participants a chance to grow vegetables, build business plans, interface with supply chains, local chefs, restaurants and distributors to get a better feel of what it would really be like to start their own business," said Dr. Nicole Rhody.

Rhody is the manager of Mote Marie and Aquarium’s Marine & Freshwater Aquaculture Research Program.

Mote has partnered with UF’s IFAS Extension Office in Sarasota County.

More than crops are being grown in the park, they’re working to produce future farmers.

"The whole purpose of this is to bring local people from the community that are interested in starting up a farm and giving them an opportunity to do it in a low risk environment," said Rhody.

They call it the ‘Small Farm Incubator.’

It’s an 8-week program that started in October.

Participants design and plan future farms.

Micro plots of land are used that can be expanded in the future.

Those involved can choose traditional agriculture or aquaculture.

Aquaculture works with Red Drum and saltwater vegetables grown at the 200 acre research park.

"We are able to grow the fish and plants together. Plants basically uptake any of the nutrients that are produced by the water that the fish are in and it’s all recycled back," said Rhody.

Florida has seen a decline in the number of farmers over the years.

"We are trying to reverse that trend to produce more food locally, which helps us be more sustainable in terms of global competition and weather events," said Dr.Rod Greder the Sustainable Agriculture Agent with Uf’s IFAS Extension in Sarasota County.

They are working to help future generations of farmers flourish.

"We are both on the same page. We both want to make a difference in our communities," said Greder.

The garden will soon be harvested in time for Mote’s annual ‘Farm to Fillet.’

Where food will be served to guests as they learn more about the program.

