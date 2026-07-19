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One dead after car found inside pond in Pinellas Park: FHP

By Lindsey Gimbert
FOX 13 News
Pinellas Park
Published July 19, 2026 3:01 PM EDT
Published July 19, 2026 3:01 PM EDT
article

The Brief

    • One person was found dead inside a car in a pond in Pinellas Park.
    • FHP said the incident was near Bryan Dairy Road and Belcher Road.
    • The identity of the person found dead remains unclear.

PINELLAS PARK, Fla. - Officials pulled a truck out of a pond in Pinellas Park Sunday afternoon.

What we know:

According to FHP, the truck was found in a pond near Bryan Dairy Road and Belcher Road.

According to FHP's incident website, one person was confirmed dead.

What we don't know:

It is unclear when and how the truck ended up in the water. The identity of the driver is also unknown.

The Source: This article was written using information from the Florida Highway Patrol.

Pinellas Park