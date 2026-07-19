One dead after car found inside pond in Pinellas Park: FHP
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PINELLAS PARK, Fla. - Officials pulled a truck out of a pond in Pinellas Park Sunday afternoon.
What we know:
According to FHP, the truck was found in a pond near Bryan Dairy Road and Belcher Road.
According to FHP's incident website, one person was confirmed dead.
What we don't know:
It is unclear when and how the truck ended up in the water. The identity of the driver is also unknown.
The Source: This article was written using information from the Florida Highway Patrol.