One dead after car found inside pond in Pinellas Park: FHP

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The Brief One person was found dead inside a car in a pond in Pinellas Park. FHP said the incident was near Bryan Dairy Road and Belcher Road. The identity of the person found dead remains unclear.



Officials pulled a truck out of a pond in Pinellas Park Sunday afternoon.

What we know:

According to FHP, the truck was found in a pond near Bryan Dairy Road and Belcher Road.

According to FHP's incident website, one person was confirmed dead.

What we don't know:

It is unclear when and how the truck ended up in the water. The identity of the driver is also unknown.