AI-powered real estate could save homebuyers thousands on commission fees

The Brief Emerging companies like Homa and TurboHome are using artificial intelligence to automate scheduling, paperwork and administrative tasks, fundamentally changing the traditional real estate model. By using AI to handle the heavy lifting, these platforms can dramatically lower commission fees or offer substantial rebates at closing, saving buyers thousands of dollars that can be applied directly to down payments or closing costs. While technology powers the backend — enabling self-scheduled home tours, automated contract summaries and instant comp analysis — licensed human agents remain readily available to guide buyers through crucial negotiations and final closing steps.



The real estate market has long been considered daunting and expensive, but a major technological shift is underway. We have officially entered an era where artificial intelligence is integrated into almost everything, and that now includes buying a home.

New era in homebuying

What we know:

According to a NerdWallet survey, nearly half of prospective homebuyers are already using or planning to use AI tools to research neighborhoods, compare mortgages and navigate the purchasing process.

Across the industry, AI is being utilized to write listing descriptions, create marketing materials, summarize complex contracts and even assist with for-sale-by-owner transactions. Now, new tech-driven brokerages are taking it a step further by using AI to cut out the traditional middleman and pass massive financial savings directly to consumers.

Redefining commission structures with AI

By the numbers:

One company leading this charge is the Florida-based platform Homa, which markets itself as an AI-powered, human-led platform. Because AI handles the administrative heavy lifting, Homa is able to disrupt the traditional 3% commission structure.

Instead of a standard fee, Homa only charges a 1% commission (or a flat $2,000 fee depending on the transaction structure), capturing the seller's traditional buyer's agent commission and rebating the rest back to the buyer at closing. For perspective, on a $500,000 home, a traditional 3% commission amounts to $15,000. By rebating that amount minus their fee, Homa can give thousands of dollars back to the buyer. Given that the average first-time homebuyer puts down 6%, receiving a 2% rebate at closing can cover up to a third of that initial down payment.

Homa's model also changes how physical home tours are conducted. CEO Arman Javaherian compares the process to Uber.

"When the buyer goes on the website and says, ‘Hey, I want to see this house tomorrow at 10 a.m.,’ we send that out to our network of agents. The first one to accept it — just like an Uber driver — will go and schedule it with the seller."

Combining data with negotiation

Dig deeper:

Operating primarily in California, Washington and Texas, with options in Florida, another tech-heavy brokerage called TurboHome is also changing the landscape.

TurboHome relies heavily on technology to allow savvy buyers to navigate the market independently. Through their digital dashboard, buyers can self-schedule home tours, analyze neighborhood comps and even scan inspection reports for hidden red flags.

TurboHome CEO Ben Bear acknowledges that this tech-heavy approach isn’t for everyone, particularly those who prefer working with one single agent rather than a rotating team. However, for tech-savvy buyers, Bear says the financial payoff is substantial.

"We can give them thousands of dollars back, which they can use to lower their down payment, get a closing cost credit, actually boost their offer so the seller's netting more, or reduce their interest rate," Bear said.

Balancing automation with human expertise

Why you should care:

While critics argue that self-guided homebuyers might miss out on a traditional realtor's neighborhood knowledge and negotiation experience, these new models do not eliminate humans entirely.

Homa and TurboHome both connect buyers with licensed local realtors to handle the most critical parts of the transaction. Human experts review every offer, discuss strategy and guide buyers through the pricing and closing processes.

What you can do:

As convenient as these automated tools sound, industry experts say that the golden rules of real estate still apply. If you choose to take the AI route, you must do your homework: ask plenty of questions before signing up, review every document carefully and ensure you connect with a licensed agent to back you up before making an official offer.