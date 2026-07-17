Driver dead after car wedges under semi-truck in Winter Haven crash

The Brief A driver died Thursday morning after a car crashed and became wedged beneath a semi-truck during a tragic Winter Haven semi-truck crash. First responders found the driver trapped under a semi-truck at the intersection of Cypress Gardens Boulevard and Lazy Lane. Authorities closed all lanes of the major roadway for three hours while traffic investigators processed the scene.



One person is dead after a compact car became wedged under a semi-truck at a Winter Haven intersection on Thursday morning, according to the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

Winter Haven crash scene

What we know:

Deputies said a Chevy Trax was traveling west in the outside lane of Cypress Gardens Boulevard at 5:13 a.m. Thursday. At the same time, a semi-truck pulled out from a 7-Eleven parking lot on Lazy Lane.

The semi-truck entered the westbound lanes while heading south to cross the median. Investigators say the large truck pulled directly into the path of the oncoming Chevy Trax, leaving the driver unable to avoid the collision.

PCSO stated the smaller vehicle became lodged underneath the semi-truck, trapping the driver inside until emergency crews arrived. The driver of the Chevy Trax died at the scene, while the semi-truck driver escaped the crash without injuries.

Traffic investigation details

What we don't know:

Officials have not yet released the identity, age, or gender of the driver who died in the crash.

Roadway closures resolved

What's next:

The sheriff's office said both the eastbound and westbound traffic lanes were shut down on Cypress Gardens Boulevard for three hours after the crash. The closure allowed investigators to process evidence and clear the heavily damaged vehicles. The sheriff's office noted that the traffic investigation into the fatal incident remains ongoing.