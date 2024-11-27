One dead after water rescue call near Dunedin Causeway
DUNEDIN, Fla. - One person died after crews responded to a water rescue call near the Dunedin Causeway on Wednesday, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office confirmed.
No other details have been released as of Wednesday afternoon.
PCSO told FOX 13 updates will be provided once they're available.
One person died after crews responded to a water rescue call near the Dunedin Causeway on Wednesday, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office confirmed.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA:
- Download the FOX Local app for your smart TV
- Download the FOX 13 News app for breaking news alerts, latest headlines
- Download the SkyTower Radar app
- Sign up for FOX 13’s daily newsletter