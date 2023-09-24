One dead in St. Petersburg house fire, police investigating

article

One person was killed in a house fire in St. Petersburg on Sunday night, according to authorities.

At about 7:45 p.m., St. Petersburg Fire Rescue says they responded to reports of a fire in the 4700 block of 12th Avenue North.

Upon arriving at the scene, they found a home with smoke coming from all sides.

St. Petersburg Fire Rescue says that when crews searched the home, they found one person deceased.

The situation is under control, and an investigation has started, according to St. Petersburg Fire Rescue.