Suspect accused of attacking bus driver in downtown St. Pete: Detectives

A man was arrested for attacking a Pinellas Suncoast Transit Authority bus driver in downtown St. Petersburg Tuesday, police said.

The St. Pete Police Department said Obdulio Chacon, 46, was taken into custody in Largo and arrested on an aggravated battery charge.

Shortly after 5 p.m. on September 19, the PSTA driver, who was not identified by investigators, was on his break near the entrance of the St. Pete Pier. Authorities said he was attacked by an unknown suspect when he was getting back on the trolley to continue his route.

The bus driver was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after the attack, according to officials with the police department.

Detectives with SPPD began investigating the incident, and evidence led them to Chacon.

The Largo Police Department assisted St. Pete police in making an arrest. Authorities said Chacon was transported to the Pinellas County Jail after being questioned.