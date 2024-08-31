One dead in shooting at Pinellas County home

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

One person is dead after being shot Saturday afternoon, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said.

Deputies responded just before 4 p.m. along Crown Drive just south of Largo.

Everyone involved in the incident is accounted for, the sheriff's office said, but there is no word on possible arrests or what may have led to the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

