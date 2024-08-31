One dead in shooting at Pinellas County home
LARGO, Fla. - One person is dead after being shot Saturday afternoon, the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office said.
Deputies responded just before 4 p.m. along Crown Drive just south of Largo.
Everyone involved in the incident is accounted for, the sheriff's office said, but there is no word on possible arrests or what may have led to the shooting.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA BAY:
- Download the FOX Local app for your smart TV
- Download the FOX 13 News app for breaking news alerts, latest headlines
- Download the SkyTower Radar app
- Sign up for FOX 13’s daily newsletter