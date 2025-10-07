One detained at Dade City home after deputies hear gunfire inside
DADE CITY, Fla. - One person was detained at a Dade City home after deputies said they heard gunfire coming from inside Tuesday evening, according to the Pasco Sheriff's Office.
What we know:
Deputies said they were trying to detain a suspect wanted out of Hillsborough County at a Dade City home along Davis Loop.
However, they heard gunfire inside the one as they entered the home. That's when they got out and assumed a "tactical position," according to the sheriff's office.
No one with PSO was injured, and deputies did not fire any shots, according to officials.
After a brief discussion with deputies, the person left the home and was detained without incident. The sheriff's office said the investigation remains ongoing.
What we don't know:
Deputies have not said what the person was wanted for. They also didn't say if the shots coming from inside the home were fired by the subject, according to PSO.
The Source: The information in this story was released by the Pasco Sheriff's Office.