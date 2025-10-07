One detained at Dade City home after deputies hear gunfire inside

The Brief One person was detained at a Dade City home after deputies said they heard gunfire coming from inside. Deputies said they were trying to detain a suspect wanted out of Hillsborough County at a Dade City home along Davis Loop.



One person was detained at a Dade City home after deputies said they heard gunfire coming from inside Tuesday evening, according to the Pasco Sheriff's Office.

What we know:

Deputies said they were trying to detain a suspect wanted out of Hillsborough County at a Dade City home along Davis Loop.

READ: 4, including child, taken to hospital after car crashes into Holiday home

However, they heard gunfire inside the one as they entered the home. That's when they got out and assumed a "tactical position," according to the sheriff's office.

No one with PSO was injured, and deputies did not fire any shots, according to officials.

After a brief discussion with deputies, the person left the home and was detained without incident. The sheriff's office said the investigation remains ongoing.

What we don't know:

Deputies have not said what the person was wanted for. They also didn't say if the shots coming from inside the home were fired by the subject, according to PSO.