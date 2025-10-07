4, including child, taken to hospital after car crashes into Holiday home

The Brief A car crashed into a home in the 3000 block of Bahia Avenue in Holiday. Pasco County Fire Rescue said multiple injuries were reported.



Four people, including one child, were taken to the hospital Tuesday evening after a car crashed into a home in the 3000 block of Bahia Avenue in Holiday, according to Pasco County Fire Rescue.

What we know:

Officials with the agency said two adults were inside the home and one adult and the child were inside the car.

The home was significantly damaged during the crash, authorities said. The Red Cross was notified of the crash, so they could help the residents of the home, according to Pasco fire.

What we don't know:

Pasco County fire crews haven't released the conditions of the people sent to the hospital. They also haven't said what led to the crash.

