Alligator attacks homeless woman in South St. Pete, police say

Police said a "large" alligator injured a homeless woman this morning after she fell into a St. Petersburg canal.

According to police, the attack happened around 6 a.m. near Bartlett Park. The woman was resting on a seawall in the area of 4th Street South and 18th Avenue South when she fell into the canal and "was suddenly attacked," police said.

The victim, identified only as a woman in her 50s, suffered severe injuries to her arms and was rushed to the hospital, where police said she is stable.

St. Pete police officers and trappers are trying to locate the alligator, described by police as "large." The view from SkyFOX showed SPPD and FWC officers alongside the canal at the scene.

On average, since 1948, Florida has an average of five unprovoked bites per year. More than 300 unprovoked bites to people have been documented since that year. Alligators are found in all 67 Florida counties, FWC says, and there is still a potential for conflict between human and reptile.

Photo via SPPD

FWC provided the following safety tips when it comes to alligators:

Generally, alligators less than 4 feet in length are not large enough to be dangerous unless handled. However, if you encounter any alligator that you believe poses a threat to people, pets or property, call the Nuisance Alligator Hotline at 866-FWCGATOR (866-392-4286). Please be aware, nuisance alligators are killed, not relocated.

Be aware of the possibility of alligators when you are in or near fresh or brackish water. Bites may occur when people do not pay close enough attention to their surroundings when working or recreating near water.

Do not swim outside of posted swimming areas or in waters that might be inhabited by large alligators.

Alligators are most active between dusk and dawn. Therefore, avoid swimming at night.

Dogs and cats are similar in size to the natural prey of alligators. Don’t allow pets to swim, exercise or drink in or near waters that may contain alligators.

Dogs often attract an alligator’s interest, so do not swim with your dog.

Leave alligators alone. State law prohibits killing, harassing or possessing alligators. Handling even small alligators can result in injury.

Learn more about alligators by visiting FWC's website.