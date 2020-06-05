One of the world’s smallest primates makes debut at Vienna Zoo

One of the world's smallest primates recently made its debut at the Vienna Zoo. The pygmy marmoset, which was born in April is growing after weighing less than one pound at birth.

The primate is native to the Amazon rainforests and is considered an endangered species due to deforestation.

The pygmy marmoset’s diet is mainly made up of tree gum, insects and fruits.

The Vienna Zoo is currently home to seven pygmy marmosets.

