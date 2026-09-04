Tampa Family Dollar robbery: Police release video of armed suspect

The Brief Detectives are searching for an armed man who robbed a Tampa Family Dollar store last Sunday. Surveillance footage recorded the suspect demanding cash from an employee before running off. Investigators ask anyone with information or anonymous tips to contact law enforcement immediately.



Investigators are searching for an armed suspect who was involved in a robbery at a Family Dollar in Tampa.

Tampa police robbery investigation

What we know:

The Tampa Police Department released video of the suspect, who they said robbed the Family Dollar located at 4900 0th Street on August 30. Video recorded the suspect going inside the store and demanding money from an employee before running off.

No one was injured during the robbery, according to Tampa police.

The suspect appears to be a tall black man, about 250 pounds with his face partially covered, officials said. At the time of the robbery, he can be seen wearing a black hoodie, long blue pants and black slides.

Tampa store suspect details

What we don't know:

Officials haven't been able to identify the man and have not confirmed if he took off with any money. Detectives said they are continuing to gather evidence and develop leads in the case, and are hoping someone might recognize the suspect's build, clothing or mannerisms.

How to submit tips

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call the Tampa Police Department at (813) 231-6130 and refer to report #26-516424. Anyone who wants to remain anonymous can share tips with Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 800-873-8477.