Tampa Family Dollar robbery: Police release video of armed suspect
TAMPA, Fla. - Investigators are searching for an armed suspect who was involved in a robbery at a Family Dollar in Tampa.
Tampa police robbery investigation
What we know:
The Tampa Police Department released video of the suspect, who they said robbed the Family Dollar located at 4900 0th Street on August 30. Video recorded the suspect going inside the store and demanding money from an employee before running off.
No one was injured during the robbery, according to Tampa police.
The suspect appears to be a tall black man, about 250 pounds with his face partially covered, officials said. At the time of the robbery, he can be seen wearing a black hoodie, long blue pants and black slides.
Tampa store suspect details
What we don't know:
Officials haven't been able to identify the man and have not confirmed if he took off with any money. Detectives said they are continuing to gather evidence and develop leads in the case, and are hoping someone might recognize the suspect's build, clothing or mannerisms.
How to submit tips
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to call the Tampa Police Department at (813) 231-6130 and refer to report #26-516424. Anyone who wants to remain anonymous can share tips with Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 800-873-8477.
The Source: The information in this story was gathered from the Tampa Police Department, who released video of the robbery and requested public assistance.