One person injured inside vehicle after shooting in Plant City: PCPD
PLANT CITY, Fla. - The Plant City Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday night around East Baker Street and Thonotosassa Road.
What we know:
According to PCPD, officers responded to reports of gunshots around 6:16 p.m. Saturday night. Officers found one victim that was suffering from injuries inside his vehicle. The man was transported to a hospital for treatment.
What we don't know:
This is still an ongoing investigation. Updates will be released as they become available.
PCPD said this incident is not related to a recent prior shooting investigation.
The Source: This article was written using information from the Plant City Police Department.