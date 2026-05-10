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One person injured inside vehicle after shooting in Plant City: PCPD

By Lindsey Gimbert
Published  May 10, 2026 12:47pm EDT
Plant City
FOX 13 News

The Brief

    • The Plant City Police Department is investigating a Saturday night shooting in Plant City.
    • One man was taken to the hospital after suffering from injuries in his vehicle.
    • This is still an ongoing investigation. Updates will be released as they become available.

PLANT CITY, Fla. - The Plant City Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday night around East Baker Street and Thonotosassa Road.

What we know:

According to PCPD, officers responded to reports of gunshots around 6:16 p.m. Saturday night. Officers found one victim that was suffering from injuries inside his vehicle. The man was transported to a hospital for treatment.

What we don't know:

This is still an ongoing investigation. Updates will be released as they become available.

PCPD said this incident is not related to a recent prior shooting investigation.

The Source: This article was written using information from the Plant City Police Department.

Plant CityCrime and Public Safety