One person injured inside vehicle after shooting in Plant City: PCPD

The Brief The Plant City Police Department is investigating a Saturday night shooting in Plant City. One man was taken to the hospital after suffering from injuries in his vehicle. This is still an ongoing investigation. Updates will be released as they become available.



The Plant City Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred Saturday night around East Baker Street and Thonotosassa Road.

What we know:

According to PCPD, officers responded to reports of gunshots around 6:16 p.m. Saturday night. Officers found one victim that was suffering from injuries inside his vehicle. The man was transported to a hospital for treatment.

What we don't know:

This is still an ongoing investigation. Updates will be released as they become available.

PCPD said this incident is not related to a recent prior shooting investigation.