One-year-old found dead in hot car outside day care, St. Pete police say
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. - A one-year-old boy died after being left in a car for several hours on Wednesday, according to the St. Petersburg Police Department.
SPPD said the child's father arrived at Kindercare Bayfront Child Development Center off 6th Avenue South to pick the boy up shortly after 5 p.m., but staff told him the child had not attended that day.
The boy was found unresponsive in the backseat of the car moments later, and had been there all day, police said.
SPPD is investigating what exactly happened to determine whether any charges will be filed.
