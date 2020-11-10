Oprah picks all Black-owned or led businesses for 2020 ‘favorite things’

Expand / Collapse search
Tornado Warning
from WED 12:21 PM EST until WED 12:45 PM EST, Pinellas County
Tornado Warning
from WED 12:24 PM EST until WED 12:45 PM EST, Hillsborough County, Manatee County
Storm Surge Warning
is in effect, Coastal Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County
Tornado Watch
from WED 8:08 AM EST until WED 5:00 PM EST, Tampa Bay waters, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM, DeSoto County, Hardee County, Hillsborough County, Manatee County, Pinellas County, Sarasota County
Hurricane Watch
is in effect, Coastal Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County
River Flood Warning
from FRI 3:18 AM EST until SUN 7:00 AM EST, Hardee County
River Flood Warning
from THU 7:40 PM EST until SAT 7:00 AM EST, Hillsborough County
River Flood Warning
from THU 8:20 AM EST until THU 5:15 PM EST, Hillsborough County
Tropical Storm Warning
is in effect, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Sumter County, Polk County
River Flood Warning
from THU 1:00 PM EST until SAT 1:00 AM EST, Manatee County
Rip Tide Statement
from WED 6:00 AM EST until FRI 7:00 AM EST, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County
Flash Flood Watch
from TUE 9:41 PM EST until FRI 1:00 PM EST, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Sumter County, Polk County, Hardee County, DeSoto County, Highlands County
Tropical Weather Statement
until WED 7:00 PM EST, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Sumter County, Polk County, Hardee County, DeSoto County, Highlands County
High Surf Advisory
from WED 6:00 AM EST until THU 1:00 PM EST, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County

Oprah picks all Black-owned or led businesses for 2020 'favorite things'

By Chris Williams
Published 
Holidays
FOX TV Digital Team
INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 29: Oprah speaks onstage during 'Oprah's 2020 Vision: Your Life in Focus Tour' presented by WW (Weight Watchers Reimagined) at The Forum on February 29, 2020 in Inglewood, California.

There’s one thing 2020 hasn’t taken away: Oprah Winfrey’s “favorite things.”

The media mogul continued her yearly holiday tradition despite a trouble-filled year with the COVID-19 pandemic, a contentious election and widespread protests over police brutality.

Winfrey has spoken out on the issues and posted her views on social media. But on Tuesday, she took to her Instagram page to spread some cheer.

“So this will be a holiday season unlike any other, but there’s one thing I know for sure and that is gratitude is one of the greatest gifts you can give to others and of course yourself,” the former talk show host said in a video.
 

Winfrey said she will celebrate Black-owned or led businesses by using them as a go-to for her favorite things this year. She said she hopes this will inspire others to be grateful and support Black-owned businesses.

Winfrey’s highly-anticipated list features 72 gifts from a wide variety of categories. including chocolate turtles from Phillip Ashley Chocolates, World of EPI Fresh dolls, and other gifts for the family and even pets. Many of the items can be found on Amazon.

Winfrey started showing off her “favorite things” during her talk show, in which the studio audience received the gifts for free. The episodes were some of the show’s most-watched.  

Through the years, her staff sometimes picked the audience. In 2004, only teachers filled the seats, and in 2005, volunteers from Hurricane Katrina were selected. In 2007, Winfrey took the segment on the road to Macon, Georgia where the largest percentage of households watched the show compared to any other market. Selected residents were treated to her favorite things for free.

When the talk show ended its run in the spring of 2011, Oprah revealed her favorite things on her network and in her magazine. 

Undoubtedly, her segment has led to big boost in sales for selected businesses. Winfrey hopes that cause-and-effect will do the same this year for Black-owned businesses.

“I hope everything on this list brings you and your loved ones surprise and delight. Happy holidays—and happy shopping!” she said.

This story was filed from Los Angeles.
 