5th suspect in Tampa armed robbery, kidnapping linked to Detroit Lions player appears in court

The Brief A fifth suspect in armed robbery and kidnapping in Tampa appeared in court. Boakai Hilton was arrested last week and charged in connection with the incident. Tampa police said the armed robbery and kidnapping happened days after items were reported stolen from a Largo home that was rented by a player for the NFL.



The fifth suspect charged in connection with an armed robbery and kidnapping in Tampa appeared in court.

Boakai Hilton, 23, was arrested last week in connection to the armed robbery and kidnapping that happened at the beginning of February. Tampa police said the armed robbery and kidnapping happened a couple of days after valuables were reported stolen from a home in Largo that was rented by a player for the NFL.

PREVIOUS: Detroit Lions player linked to two suspects arrested in Tampa armed robbery, kidnapping: Detectives

According to a detective with the Tampa Police Department, the "web" of suspects is connected to Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold.

The backstory:

According to court documents, the armed robbery and kidnapping happened at an apartment at the Eagles Point in Tampa Palms complex on February 4. Detectives said three men were lured to the apartment by Jasmine Randazzo and Ariana Del Valle.

Pictured: Jasmine Randazzo and Ariana Del Valle.

A warrant said that when one of the men went into a bedroom looking for one of the women, he opened a closet door and was confronted by two men with guns who started hitting him and one of the other alleged victims. Detectives said those two alleged suspects are believed to be Lyndell Hudson and Christion Williams.

RELATED: Fifth suspect arrested in Tampa kidnapping, armed robbery linked to home rented by Detroit Lions player: TPD

The two appeared in court in Hillsborough County for pre-trial detention hearings last week.

Det. John Barnett said that according to interviews with the victims, Hudson and Williams were battering the victims, pistol whipping them and stuck a gun in one of the victim's mouths. He said Hudson and Williams were demanding their property.

The other side:

A few days prior to the reported armed robbery and kidnapping, the detective said two thefts were reported from a home in Largo. He said the home was a short-term rental that was being rented by Arnold.

Barnett said the stolen items included high-end bags or luggage, two firearms, $100,000 in cash, a necklace and a cellphone. It's not clear where the stolen items are or whether they've been found.

Pictured: Detroit Lions cornerback Terrion Arnold.

CRIME: Human remains found during search for missing Florida mom who vanished 22 years ago: FCSO

Barnett said that Hudson worked security for Arnold, and that Williams was a friend who was sometimes referred to as a cousin of Arnold. A representative for Arnold denied those claims, though, last week. They said Hudson was not Arnold's security guard, and Williams was not his cousin.

Boakai Hilton's first appearance

Hilton was arrested last week in Hernando County. During his pre-trial detention hearing in Hillsborough County on Tuesday morning, Det. Barnett provided more details about the reported thefts from the Largo home and the armed robbery and kidnapping.

What they're saying:

He said the group of people, including Arnold, who were renting the home, discovered property missing on two occasions.

"It was high-end bags or luggage," Barnett said. "It was two firearms. It was reported that $100,000 in cash and an $80,000 necklace that belonged to Mr. Arnold and a cellular telephone."

Pictured: Boakai Hilton during his first court appearance.

Barnett said the armed robbery and kidnapping happened a couple of days later.

READ: Pinellas Park woman arrested for attempted murder after stabbing daughter’s boyfriend, police say

"In the course of interviewing the victims, did you ever ask them if they were responsible for any of the stolen property," Justin Diaz, a prosecutor with the 13th Judicial Circuit said.

"Yes," Barnett said.

"What did they say?" the prosecutor said.

"They emphatically denied that they had taken any of the property," the detective replied.

Pictured: Lyndell Hudson and Christion Williams.

According to the detective, two of the three alleged victims in the armed robbery and kidnapping had been to a recent party at the Largo home. Police said Hilton was part of the alleged ploy to get the stolen items back at the apartment complex.

"He is telling the group to communicate," Diaz said. "He is coordinating them. He is giving Dell and CJ directions. Dell and CJ are confirming that they are en route to the apartment. They also confirm when they do arrive at the apartment. Mr. Hilton is the one specifically asking Mr. Hudson if he has his gun with him. He is giving a variety of directions during the time that he would've been watching the event play out live."

MORE: Rafter vanishes in Oregon wilderness, survives five-day ordeal before helicopter rescue

What we know:

On Tuesday, the detective again connected the five suspects to Arnold.

"At this point, what is our belief in the connection between Lyndell Hudson and Terrion Arnold?" Diaz said. 'Um, that he is sort of security for Terrion Arnold when he's in Tampa?'" Barnett said.

Barnett also said that Williams was sometimes referred to as Arnold's cousin, despite not being a blood-related cousin. He said Hilton was Arnold's friend.

The other side:

On Tuesday, Hilton's attorney argued that he wasn't part of the physical attack on the victims inside the apartment.

"It's my understanding, clear from the evidence, that Mr. Hilton played no part in terms of ransacking the apartment, or beating any of these people up, or putting a gun to anybody, or pistol whipping anybody, or taking their, in terms of money. There's been no evidence that my client told them to take any money, any in terms of jewelry or in terms of phones," Hilton's attorney said.

The detective said that according to interviews with the victims, Hilton wasn't seen with a weapon. Hilton's attorney said he has no prior criminal record.

FOX 13 reached back out to Arnold's representative. We will update this story when we hear back.