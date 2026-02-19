Publix releases first seasonal limited-edition ice cream flavors of 2026
LAKELAND, Fla. - The first batch of Publix limited-edition ice cream flavors of 2026 are on the shelves.
The Lakeland-based grocery store has released 12 half-gallon returning favorites and seven pint-sized treats that include four new flavors and three returning favorites.
Courtesy: Publix
Publix limited-edition half-gallon ice cream flavors
Buckeyes & Fudge:
Peanut butter ice cream loaded with chocolatey covered peanut butter buckeye candies and swirls of thick fudge.
Courtesy: Publix
Chocolate Cookie Quarry:
Chocolate ice cream with decadent chocolate cookie crumb swirls and chunks of flavored chocolate sandwich cookies.
Courtesy: Publix
Coffee Almond Fudge :
Coffee ice cream with a chocolate coffee ribbon and milk chocolate flavored coated almonds.
Courtesy: Publix
Cold Brew Cookies and Crème :
Cold brew coffee flavored ice cream with crème-filled chocolate cookie pieces throughout.
Courtesy: Publix
Freedom Berry Bliss :
Strawberry flavored, mascarpone, and blueberry flavored ice creams.
Courtesy: Publix
Home Run Caramel Popcorn :
Caramel popcorn flavored ice cream with butter toffee popcorn bark.
Courtesy: Publix
Hula Hula Macadamia :
Whipped cream flavored ice cream with ribbons of caramel and macadamia brittle.
Courtesy: Publix
Lemon Berry Bliss :
Lemon crème flavored ice cream with lemonade-flavored flakes and blueberry-flavored swirls.
Courtesy: Publix
New Orleans Caramel Praline :
Brown sugar ice cream with swirls of thick caramel and crunchy praline pecans.
Courtesy: Publix
Peanut Butter Pie :
Peanut butter cheesecake flavored ice cream with swirls of Mackinac peanut butter cookie ribbons and chocolate-flavored pieces.
Courtesy: Publix
Snickerdoodle :
Brown butter ice cream with cinnamon graham crumb swirls and graham cookie pieces.
Courtesy: Publix
The S’more the Merrier :
Toasted marshmallow flavored ice cream with graham cracker ribbons and chocolatey marshmallows.
Courtesy: Publix
Publix limited-edition pint-sized ice cream flavors
The seven pint-sized treats include four new flavors and three returning favorites.
Bavarian Crème Hot Honey Praline: Bavarian crème ice cream with hot honey flavored ribbons and praline pecans.
Courtesy: Publix
Bourbon Praline Crumble :
Whisky flavored ice cream with bourbon-flavored praline pecans and ribbons of buttery sugar cinnamon.
Courtesy: Publix
Chantilly Cake :
White cake flavored ice cream with berry flavored ribbons and almond flavored cake pieces.
Courtesy: Publix
Maple Chocolate Chip Pancake :
Buttermilk maple-flavored ice cream with chocolatey flakes, cake pieces and salty maple caramel-flavored swirls.
Courtesy: Publix
Passion Fruit Cheesecake :
Cheesecake flavored ice cream with passion fruit swirls and honey graham crust pieces.
Courtesy: Publix
Peanut Butter & Jelly :
Peanut butter ice cream with grape flavored swirls and PB&J cups.
Courtesy: Publix
Root Beer Float :
Root beer flavored ice cream with sweet maraschino cherries, root beer flavored fizzy clusters, and swirls of root beer flavored ribbons.
Courtesy: Publix
The Source: This article was written with information provided by Publix.