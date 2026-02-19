Expand / Collapse search

Publix releases first seasonal limited-edition ice cream flavors of 2026

By
Published  February 19, 2026 1:22pm EST
Publix
FOX 13 News
How Publix works to satisfy your sweet tooth

How Publix works to satisfy your sweet tooth

Have you ever stood there in Publix, staring at the freezer section, trying to decide on an ice cream flavor? Perhaps Bear Claw, It's Your Birthday Cake!, or maybe even the limited-edition Hula Hula Macadamia.

The Brief

    • The first batch of Publix limited-edition ice cream flavors of 2026 are on the shelves.
    • The Lakeland-based grocery store has released 12 half-gallon returning favorites and seven pint-sized treats that include four new flavors and three returning favorites.

LAKELAND, Fla. - The first batch of Publix limited-edition ice cream flavors of 2026 are on the shelves. 

The Lakeland-based grocery store has released 12 half-gallon returning favorites and seven pint-sized treats that include four new flavors and three returning favorites. 

Courtesy: Publix

Publix limited-edition half-gallon ice cream flavors

Buckeyes & Fudge:

Peanut butter ice cream loaded with chocolatey covered peanut butter buckeye candies and swirls of thick fudge.

Courtesy: Publix

Chocolate Cookie Quarry:

Chocolate ice cream with decadent chocolate cookie crumb swirls and chunks of flavored chocolate sandwich cookies.

Courtesy: Publix

Coffee Almond Fudge :

Coffee ice cream with a chocolate coffee ribbon and milk chocolate flavored coated almonds.

Courtesy: Publix

Cold Brew Cookies and Crème :

Cold brew coffee flavored ice cream with crème-filled chocolate cookie pieces throughout.

Courtesy: Publix

Freedom Berry Bliss :

Strawberry flavored, mascarpone, and blueberry flavored ice creams.

Courtesy: Publix

Home Run Caramel Popcorn :

Caramel popcorn flavored ice cream with butter toffee popcorn bark.

Courtesy: Publix

Hula Hula Macadamia :

Whipped cream flavored ice cream with ribbons of caramel and macadamia brittle.

Courtesy: Publix

Lemon Berry Bliss :

Lemon crème flavored ice cream with lemonade-flavored flakes and blueberry-flavored swirls.

Courtesy: Publix

New Orleans Caramel Praline :

Brown sugar ice cream with swirls of thick caramel and crunchy praline pecans.

Courtesy: Publix

Peanut Butter Pie :

Peanut butter cheesecake flavored ice cream with swirls of Mackinac peanut butter cookie ribbons and chocolate-flavored pieces.

Courtesy: Publix

Snickerdoodle :

Brown butter ice cream with cinnamon graham crumb swirls and graham cookie pieces.

Courtesy: Publix

The S’more the Merrier :

Toasted marshmallow flavored ice cream with graham cracker ribbons and chocolatey marshmallows.

Courtesy: Publix

Publix limited-edition pint-sized ice cream flavors

The seven pint-sized treats include four new flavors and three returning favorites. 

Bavarian Crème Hot Honey Praline: Bavarian crème ice cream with hot honey flavored ribbons and praline pecans. 

Courtesy: Publix

Bourbon Praline Crumble :

Whisky flavored ice cream with bourbon-flavored praline pecans and ribbons of buttery sugar cinnamon.

Courtesy: Publix

Chantilly Cake :

White cake flavored ice cream with berry flavored ribbons and almond flavored cake pieces.

Courtesy: Publix

Maple Chocolate Chip Pancake :

Buttermilk maple-flavored ice cream with chocolatey flakes, cake pieces and salty maple caramel-flavored swirls.

Courtesy: Publix

Passion Fruit Cheesecake :

Cheesecake flavored ice cream with passion fruit swirls and honey graham crust pieces.

Courtesy: Publix

Peanut Butter & Jelly :

Peanut butter ice cream with grape flavored swirls and PB&J cups.

Courtesy: Publix

Root Beer Float :

Root beer flavored ice cream with sweet maraschino cherries, root beer flavored fizzy clusters, and swirls of root beer flavored ribbons.

Courtesy: Publix

The Source: This article was written with information provided by Publix. 


 

PublixFood and Drink