Publix releases first seasonal limited-edition ice cream flavors of 2026

The Brief The first batch of Publix limited-edition ice cream flavors of 2026 are on the shelves. The Lakeland-based grocery store has released 12 half-gallon returning favorites and seven pint-sized treats that include four new flavors and three returning favorites.



Publix limited-edition half-gallon ice cream flavors

Buckeyes & Fudge:

Peanut butter ice cream loaded with chocolatey covered peanut butter buckeye candies and swirls of thick fudge.

Chocolate Cookie Quarry:

Chocolate ice cream with decadent chocolate cookie crumb swirls and chunks of flavored chocolate sandwich cookies.

Coffee Almond Fudge :

Coffee ice cream with a chocolate coffee ribbon and milk chocolate flavored coated almonds.

Cold Brew Cookies and Crème :

Cold brew coffee flavored ice cream with crème-filled chocolate cookie pieces throughout.

Freedom Berry Bliss :

Strawberry flavored, mascarpone, and blueberry flavored ice creams.

Home Run Caramel Popcorn :

Caramel popcorn flavored ice cream with butter toffee popcorn bark.

Hula Hula Macadamia :

Whipped cream flavored ice cream with ribbons of caramel and macadamia brittle.

Lemon Berry Bliss :

Lemon crème flavored ice cream with lemonade-flavored flakes and blueberry-flavored swirls.

New Orleans Caramel Praline :

Brown sugar ice cream with swirls of thick caramel and crunchy praline pecans.

Peanut Butter Pie :

Peanut butter cheesecake flavored ice cream with swirls of Mackinac peanut butter cookie ribbons and chocolate-flavored pieces.

Snickerdoodle :

Brown butter ice cream with cinnamon graham crumb swirls and graham cookie pieces.

The S’more the Merrier :

Toasted marshmallow flavored ice cream with graham cracker ribbons and chocolatey marshmallows.

Publix limited-edition pint-sized ice cream flavors

The seven pint-sized treats include four new flavors and three returning favorites.

Bavarian Crème Hot Honey Praline: Bavarian crème ice cream with hot honey flavored ribbons and praline pecans.

Bourbon Praline Crumble :

Whisky flavored ice cream with bourbon-flavored praline pecans and ribbons of buttery sugar cinnamon.

Chantilly Cake :

White cake flavored ice cream with berry flavored ribbons and almond flavored cake pieces.

Maple Chocolate Chip Pancake :

Buttermilk maple-flavored ice cream with chocolatey flakes, cake pieces and salty maple caramel-flavored swirls.

Passion Fruit Cheesecake :

Cheesecake flavored ice cream with passion fruit swirls and honey graham crust pieces.

Peanut Butter & Jelly :

Peanut butter ice cream with grape flavored swirls and PB&J cups.

Root Beer Float :

Root beer flavored ice cream with sweet maraschino cherries, root beer flavored fizzy clusters, and swirls of root beer flavored ribbons.

The Source: This article was written with information provided by Publix.



