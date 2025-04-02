Organization provides lifelong lessons, job opportunities to people with disabilities

A Bay Area nonprofit is breaking down barriers and creating pathways to jobs for people with disabilities.

Under the guidance of Chef Brent Belcher, young adults are learning valuable skills taught through Hope Services' Culinary Arts Program.

"I think it's a great opportunity to get all types of people involved and exposed to different work programs," Chef Belcher said.

Hope Services helps people with disabilities develop skills and get jobs.

"This past year, we placed over 300 people," said Hope Services Executive Director Cindy Bray. "That was our largest year yet. On average, we place between 150 and 200, but 2024 was our most successful year."

It's not just about culinary skills. Hope Services offers diverse job training opportunities tailored to each individual's abilities and aspirations.

"We do what I call a potpourri of jobs," said Bray. "We don’t believe in a ‘one-size-fits-all’ approach. We find jobs that match each person’s needs, abilities, and qualifications."

Bray founded Hope Services 22 years ago, inspired by her own daughter’s journey.

"We knew other parents were facing the same struggles," said Bray. "Once we found services for our daughter, we wanted to provide those same opportunities to others."

Since then, Hope Services has placed thousands of individuals in meaningful jobs, empowering them with independence and purpose.

Pictured: Hope Services Executive Director Cindy Bray.

"I believe it's life-changing," said David Caldis, Executive Director of Operations at Hope Services. "Many families tell us they never imagined their children would have careers. Seeing that become reality is incredibly rewarding."

For students, the impact is immeasurable.

"I really like the hands-on about it, where you are kind of using everything and you have to use all your ingredients in a way so that you can make a nice dish out of it," Roman Vera said.

"He taught me, like, different knife styles, stuff like that, and cutting and how to be more organized," Joseph Wechet said.

The learning and fun doesn't end there. On April 26, the organization is hosting the 4th annual Dance Your Dream, a free prom in Wesley Chapel for teens with disabilities.

"Our cheeks are sore that night from smiling so much watching them. Just have a fun night," Bray said.

For more information on the event, and to register, click here.

The Source: Information for this story was gathered by FOX 13 photojournalist Bryan Gray.

