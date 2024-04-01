Orlando Commissioner Regina Hill suspended by Gov. Ron DeSantis after arrest

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis issued an executive order on Monday suspending Regina Hill as an Orlando commissioner days after her arrest.

DeSantis' decision to suspend the embattled District 5 commissioner is in accordance with Florida law, which gives the governor power to remove an elected official from office should they be indicted by a grand jury. Hill was indicted by a grand jury last week on charges related to elderly exploitation and fraud.

Here's a look at the Florida statues DeSantis referenced in his announcement on Monday:

Article IV, section 7(c) of the Florida Constitution states: "[b]y order of the governor any elected municipal officer indicted for crime may be suspended from office until acquitted and the office filled by appointment for the period of suspension, not to extend beyond the term, unless these powers are vested elsewhere by law or the municipal charter."

Section 112.51(1), Florida Statutes, provides that the Governor may suspend from office any elected municipal officer for malfeasance, misfeasance, neglect of duty, habitual drunkenness, incompetence, or permanent inability to perform official duties.

Section 112.51(2), Florida Statutes, provides that the Governor may suspend from office any elected municipal officer who is indicted or informed against for the commission of a state felony or misdemeanor.

Now, the City of Orlando will need to work with the Supervisor of Elections to hold a special election to temporarily fill the District 5 City Commissioner seat.

News of Hill's suspension comes a few minutes before the Orlando City Council is expected to meet for the first time since her arrest.