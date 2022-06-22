Orlando FreeFall death: Florida leaders discuss future of attractions at ICON Park

State Senator Randolph Bracy met with Florida Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried to discuss the future of several attractions at ICON Park.

It was nearly three months ago when 14-year-old Tyre Sampson plunged to his death while riding the Orlando FreeFall, which has been closed ever since. State leaders want to hear the public's opinion for the future of 430-foot drop tower ride and the Orlando Slingshot, which is run by the same company.

The press conference is happening just two days after the Slingshot Group announced that they hoped to reopen the Orlando Slingshot attraction. Slingshot Group, which owns both the Orlando FreeFall and Orlando Slingshot, said it intends to reopen its slingshot-style ride once it receives state approvals.

The Orlando FreeFall remains closed indefinitely.

RELATED: 'Death trap': Tyre Sampson's dad, Yarnell, again demands Orlando FreeFall permanently close after son's death

Tyre Sampson

An autopsy said Tyre was almost 100 pounds over the rides weight limit and a state investigation found ride operators made manual adjustments to seat him. Tyre's dad, Yarnell Sampson, was just in Orlando for Father's Day saying he wanted the ride shutdown for good.

State Senator Bracy said he doesn’t want to see it reopen either.

RELATED: Orlando FreeFall owners hope to reopen Slingshot ride at ICON Park once it receives 'necessary approvals'

"Under no circumstances. This company has shown themselves to be negligent when it comes to the safety of people," Bracy said.

In the statement by the Slingshot Group on Monday, they said the safety of their riders was their top priority.