Tropical Storm Gonzalo forms off Africa as Fay spins in Atlantic and Pacific stays active

The Brief Pacific and Atlantic storm systems are active Friday morning, but none currently pose a direct threat to the lower 48 states. Hurricane Nolo approaches Hawaii with threats of up to 35 inches of rain, triggering life-threatening flood warnings. Hurricane Polo has returned to Category 5 intensity off Mexico's coast while Tropical Storm Gonzalo impacts the Cape Verde Islands.



Multiple tropical storms and hurricanes are active across the Pacific and Atlantic oceans, bringing severe threats to Hawaii, Mexico, and the Cape Verde Islands while missing the continental United States.

Tropical storms in Atlantic

What we know:

Tropical Storm Fay remains active in the open Atlantic, spinning harmlessly away from land.

Meanwhile, newly formed Tropical Storm Gonzalo is located barely off the African coast and will affect the Cape Verde Islands this weekend under active Tropical Storm Warnings.

Pacific storms intensify

What we know:

Hurricane Polo has regained Category 5 strength and is projected to turn toward Baja California, where it will make landfall early next week as a Category 1 or 2 storm before dropping torrential rains over Mexico's mountains.

Farther west, Hurricane Nolo is forecast to reach major hurricane strength over the weekend.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear exactly how much damage the high-altitude rainfall will cause in Mexico's mountainous regions or if Nolo's projected hard left turn will fully spare the Hawaiian Islands from severe coastal surge.

Life-threatening Hawaii flooding

Why you should care:

As Hurricane Nolo nears the Big Island of Hawaii, the storm is expected to make a hard left turn. Despite that turn, the island is forecast to receive 15 to 30 inches of rain, with isolated maximums reaching 35 inches. The severe downpours will cause life-threatening flooding and mudslides, particularly across higher terrain.