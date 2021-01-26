FDLE to investigate after video shows aggressive student takedown at Florida school

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) is investigating after a video surfaced on social media of a school resource officer in a confrontation with a student.

Osceola County Sheriff's investigators say the incident appeared to happen between classes in a hallway at Liberty High School. In the video, you can see the resource officer slamming the student to the ground and placing handcuffs on her.

They said the school resource officer was in the process of trying to stop the student from fighting with another student when the deputy took her into custody.

Loulu Nevy said her 16-year-old brother was there when it happened.

"He’s still kind of shaken but helping me out, trying to get more information, seeing what we can do for the family," she said. "Everyone was clearly upset."

Osceola County Sheriff Marco Lopez said the student and the deputy are okay. He spoke about the incident on Wednesday.

"I’ve been in office a few weeks and one of my campaign promises was that we would have zero, absolute zero, tolerance of the use of force by any of our deputies. No matter where they are," Sheriff Lopez said.

He said that the investigation has been turned over to the Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) as criminal, allowing them to investigate and work with the State Attorney's Office.

"So no one can say we are looking out for our own," Sheriff Lopez added. "We have to let the FDLE do the right thing, along with our State Attorney’s office, to make sure everyone has complete trust in our agency."

He explained that the teen did not comply with lawful demands and went after another student when the incident happened. He said there are multiple videos of the incident too.

Sheriff Lopez also said that the deputy has received death threats and that will not be tolerated, stating that "if you’re going to start threatening my Sheriff’s until we can go a thorough investigation, we’re going to come after you too."

The deputy involved, identified as Deputy Ethan Fournier, is on paid administrative leave pending the investigation. He does not have any previous record of misconduct, other than minor property damage, Lopez said without elaborating.

