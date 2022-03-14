Over 100 Haitian migrants come ashore in Florida Keys

article

Over 100 Haitian migrants came ashore in the Florida Keys Monday morning.

The Monroe County Sheriff's Office told WSVN the migrants gathered outside an oceanfront home in Summerland Key, which is located approximately 20 miles north of Key West.

The large group traveled to Florida in a sailboat, located just offshore.

(Courtesy: Monroe County Sheriff's Office)

A photo provided by the sheriff's office showed the migrants outside the waterfront home.

It's the second time in about two weeks that a group of Haitian migrants has come ashore in the Florida Keys.

