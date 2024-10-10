Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until SAT 9:12 PM EDT, Manatee County
6
River Flood Warning
until FRI 5:36 AM EDT, Manatee County
River Flood Warning
is in effect, Hillsborough County, Citrus County, Pasco County, Sumter County, Citrus County, Pasco County, Hernando County, Hardee County, Polk County, DeSoto County, Sarasota County, Hillsborough County, DeSoto County, Hillsborough County, Pasco County, Pasco County, Hillsborough County
Rip Current Statement
until SAT 8:00 AM EDT, Coastal Sarasota County, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County
Small Craft Advisory
until FRI 11:00 AM EDT, Tampa Bay waters, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM
High Surf Advisory
until THU 11:00 PM EDT, Coastal Sarasota County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Pinellas County

Overturned planes and damage at Venice Municipal Airport after Milton passes

By
Published  October 10, 2024 5:01pm EDT
Hurricane Milton
FOX 13 News

'Back-to-back is a little overwhelming:' Sarasota County residents react to Milton

FOX 13's Kimberly Kuizon reports.

VENICE, Fla. - At the Venice Municipal Airport, planes were overturned and aluminum was ripped off of plane hangars and nearby businesses. 

As truck drivers brought in relief supplies to the area. 

"We were placed down in Miami, Florida until the storm came through and then we were dispatched up here under 98 miles of Venice, Florida," said one truck driver named Demetrius. 

Demetrius is from Tifton, Georgia and said he wanted to make sure he was ready to help the state of Florida. 

"It makes me feel wonderful. Anything I can do to help, I’m for it.  My whole thing is philanthropy anyway. I’m proud to serve, and I’m so proud to be in a position to help somebody else," he said. 

Hurricane Milton Coverage

Venice resident Bob Viola checked on his condo at Gulf Horizon. 

"We stayed here for Helene and we watched the surge come all the way up. It was really amazing. It kind of trickled up and all of a sudden when we got up in the morning it was up against the bottom floor condos. This time around we decided not to stick around because it was too frightening and I’m glad we didn’t," said Viola. 

For the second time in two weeks. 

Viola and others have weathered another storm, which impacted the area. 

"I don’t know what will happen here. I really don’t. This is back to back is a little overwhelming. My wife and I were talking about it. We don’t know what we are going to do," he said.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: