Overturned planes and damage at Venice Municipal Airport after Milton passes

At the Venice Municipal Airport, planes were overturned and aluminum was ripped off of plane hangars and nearby businesses.

As truck drivers brought in relief supplies to the area.

"We were placed down in Miami, Florida until the storm came through and then we were dispatched up here under 98 miles of Venice, Florida," said one truck driver named Demetrius.

Demetrius is from Tifton, Georgia and said he wanted to make sure he was ready to help the state of Florida.

"It makes me feel wonderful. Anything I can do to help, I’m for it. My whole thing is philanthropy anyway. I’m proud to serve, and I’m so proud to be in a position to help somebody else," he said.

Venice resident Bob Viola checked on his condo at Gulf Horizon.

"We stayed here for Helene and we watched the surge come all the way up. It was really amazing. It kind of trickled up and all of a sudden when we got up in the morning it was up against the bottom floor condos. This time around we decided not to stick around because it was too frightening and I’m glad we didn’t," said Viola.

For the second time in two weeks.

Viola and others have weathered another storm, which impacted the area.

"I don’t know what will happen here. I really don’t. This is back to back is a little overwhelming. My wife and I were talking about it. We don’t know what we are going to do," he said.

