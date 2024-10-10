Teen rescued from floodwaters in north Tampa
TAMPA - A teenager had to be rescued Thursday morning from floodwaters in north Tampa.
FOX 13 News reporter Aaron Mesmer was on a boat with Sheriff Chad Chronister when they came upon a teen in chest-deep water.
Hurricane Milton photos: The impact on the Bay Area
Chronister and a deputy lifted the teen to safety.
This unfolded off of Fowler Avenue.
