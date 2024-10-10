Expand / Collapse search
Teen rescued from floodwaters in north Tampa

By FOX 13 News Staff
Updated  October 10, 2024 12:16pm EDT
Hurricane Milton
FOX 13 News

Teen rescued from Tampa floodwaters

FOX 13 reporter Aaron Mesmer was on a boat with the Hillsborough County Sheriff when they rescued a 14-year-old boy from the floodwaters in north Tampa off Fowler Avenue.

TAMPA - A teenager had to be rescued Thursday morning from floodwaters in north Tampa.

FOX 13 News reporter Aaron Mesmer was on a boat with Sheriff Chad Chronister when they came upon a teen in chest-deep water.

Chronister and a deputy lifted the teen to safety.

This unfolded off of Fowler Avenue.

