Death toll rises after Hurricane Milton strikes Florida with 100-mph winds, tornadoes

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

Hurricane Milton moved off Florida's east coast Thursday morning after making landfall Wednesday evening near Sarasota in Siesta Key. The powerful storm brought destructive winds, widespread power outages affecting over 3 million customers and a significant outbreak of tornadoes across the Sunshine State.

Milton is being blamed for at least eight deaths across Florida, including five in St. Lucie County, one in Polk County and two in Volusia County.

According to the St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office, at least five people were killed in northern Fort Pierce during Wednesday's tornado outbreak spawned by Milton. Sheriff Keith Pearson said the victims were in Spanish Lakes Country Club Village, where a significant tornado moved through on Wednesday.

One death was confirmed to FOX Weather by the Polk County Sheriff's Office, though no other details on the fatality were immediately available.

The death toll rose to eight Thursday afternoon when two additional deaths were confirmed in Volusia County.

As Milton moved across Florida and eventually exited the state on Thursday morning, multiple water rescues were reported in the Orlando area.

According to FOX 35 Orlando, a family of four was rescued from a home and transported to a shelter by Orange County Fire Rescue. The rescue was captured in the video below.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office was also checking on homes in a flooded Orlando neighborhood, where they said the water was chest-deep in some places on Thursday morning.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office waded through chest-deep water to checking on homes in a flooded Orlando neighborhood on Thursday morning, Oct. 10, 2024. (@OrangeCoSheriff / X)

Earlier Thursday morning, a dramatic scene unfolded in Madeira Beach, a Pinellas County city near St. Petersburg. Just two weeks after Hurricane Helene caused significant flooding, FOX Weather Storm Specialist and Meteorologist Mike Seidel captured a home on fire.

The blaze was likely ignited by a power line brought down by Milton's strong winds.

READ: Hurricane Milton photos: The impact on the Bay Area

After racing through Central Florida overnight, Hurricane Milton emerged out over the Atlantic Ocean before sunrise Thursday, but the damage had already been done.

Due to the combination of damaging wind gusts and tornadoes, more than 3 million power outages were reported across Florida on Thursday morning, according to PowerOutage.us.

A look at the current power outages in Florida. (FOX Weather)

Wind gusts reached 102 mph in St. Petersburg, Sarastota and Siesta Key, while the strongest gust in the state was 107 mph south of Sarasota around Venice.

A gust of 92 mph was also recorded in West Palm Beach, likely due to proximity to a tornado. As Milton raced across the Florida Peninsula overnight, an 84-mph wind gust was reported in Daytona Beach around 3:30 a.m. ET Thursday morning. Orlando also clocked a hurricane-force wind gust of 87 mph.

READ: Teen rescued from floodwaters in north Tampa

Following Wednesday evening's landfall, a Flash Flood Emergency was issued around the Tampa metro after more than 10 inches of rain was reported in less than three hours.

Milton Landfall (NOAA)

Tropicana Field's roof damaged in St. Petersburg

Tropicana Field, home to the Tampa Bay Rays, was damaged during Milton's landfall. The stadium was initially going to be used as a temporary staging location for hundreds of first responders prior to Milton's landfall, but it was moved to another location away from Tropicana Field.

READ: Tropicana Field roof ripped off by Hurricane Milton

Videos and photos posted to social media showed pieces of the roof flapping in the gusty winds southwest of Tampa.

According to local authorities, there were no reports of any injuries associated with the damage to the stadium.

A drone image shows the dome of Tropicana Field which has been torn open due to Hurricane Milton in St. Petersburg, Florida, on Oct. 10, 2024. (Photo by BRYAN R. SMITH/AFP via Getty Images)

The area experienced wind gusts clocked at more than 100 mph at surface level, with likely higher speeds in multistory structures.

Nearby, a tower crane at a construction site fell onto the buildings below.

Courtesy: St. Petersburg Police Department

Locals said the building had been under construction for years, but the equipment was no match for Mother Nature.

There were no injuries reported in connection with the collapse, but witnesses reported the smell of gas in the air.

Hurricane Milton spawns deadly tornado outbreak in Florida

In addition to the hurricane-force winds and storm surge, Milton has triggered a historic and record-breaking tornado outbreak.

More than 120 Tornado Warnings were issued across Central and South Florida on Wednesday as Hurricane Milton's powerful outer bands found an atmosphere ripe for tornadic development.

A possible tornado tore through a mobile home park in Lake Placid on Wednesday. Image is courtesy of the Highlands County Sheriff's Office.

The St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office, located along the state's east coast, reported at least five fatalities associated with a tornado that struck a community in northern Fort Pierce.

READ: Hurricane Milton: Over 100 tornado warnings in Florida so far, NWS says

First responders were seen going from home to home north of Fort Pierce in search for victims.

Stunning videos from Florida Department of Transportation cameras along Interstate 75 in Alligator Alley between Broward and Palm Beach counties captured the destructive force of Milton's extreme weather in the state.

FOX Weather Correspondent Brandy Campbell happened upon tornado damage in Fort Myers.

This graphic shows active Tornado Watches and Severe Thunderstorm Watches. (FOX Weather)

Sarasota Mayor Liz Alper received a phone call from President Joe Biden directly after his news conference on Milton.

Biden assured Florida residents that the federal government would provide significant assistance for rescue, recovery and rebuilding efforts in affected communities.

"The President wanted to see if there is anything we need in Sarasota to let him know," Alpert said. "He understands this is going to be an unprecedented type of hurricane and also understands it will take a lot from the federal government to help us recover in Sarasota."

Alpert said she also received a call of support from Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg earlier in the week as they prepared for the historic storm.

The hurricane’s power caused the National Hurricane Center and local National Weather Service offices to warn of a life-threatening storm surge that, in some communities, was forecast to eclipse records set during the 1920s.

Due to the overall weather pattern, which was a bit unusual for October, upper-level winds helped to broaden the hurricane’s width in the moments before landfall but also led to substantial weakening.

The once-Category 5 hurricane formed in the Bay of Campeche on Oct. 5 and rapidly intensified into a Category 5 hurricane within the system’s first 72 hours as a tropical cyclone.

Milton’s intensity made it the fifth-strongest cyclone on record in the Atlantic Basin, only falling short of records held by Wilma (2005), Gilbert (1988) Labor Day (1935) and Rita (2005).

Hurricane Milton made landfall Thursday evening in Siesta Key, Florida. (FOX Weather)

Shelters were opened from Jacksonville along the Treasure Coast for both local residents and evacuees from the opposite coast.

Conditions were extreme enough around Central Florida and Orlando that police and fire crews stopped responding to some calls and encouraged residents to shelter in place.

Read more at FOXWeather.com.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA: