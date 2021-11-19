Overturned truck blocks I-275 ramp at Westshore

Image 1 of 4 ▼

An overturned truck fouled the morning commute for many drivers heading through Tampa.

The crash happened in the southbound lanes of Interstate 275 at the Westshore exit. Police say the truck clipped a Road Ranger truck along the side of the interstate, then rolled over.

The view from SkyFOX showed the truck blocking the exit rampa and slowing traffic trying to pass by to the Howard Frankland Bridge.

No serious injuries were reported, police added.