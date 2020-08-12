‘Owl’ technology may help virtual students interact with teacher, classmates

Fifth-grade teacher Aimee Nadow will have a packed classroom come August 24. "Packed" will likely mean half the desks remain empty, in reality. But she will still be teaching a full class at Innovation Preparatory Academy, a charter school in Pasco County. It’s all thanks to a small gadget called “The Owl.”

“It is perfectly timed for a situation like this year that we are able to utilize this technology,” said Nadow.

The Owl device has a 360-degree camera on top that will capture a teacher as they freely instruct throughout the classroom. And teachers will also be wearing a headset, so they can interact with children who are learning from home.

Charter Schools USA is working to equip nearly 100 schools nationwide with the tech – including nine right here in the Bay Area.

Nadow will virtually teach students inside this mobile classroom. Supplemental teachers will assist students with the changes.

“One support teacher will be monitoring all of the students that are on Zoom, so they’ll be able to ask their questions in real-time and get answers, just as if they were in the classroom,” Nadow said.

Principal Sara Capwell says about 70 percent of students plan on learning inside the classroom but 100 percent of them will be taking advantage of the technology.

“This technology allows for me, if I’m a student in this classroom, to interact with my new friend or peer at home,” Dr. Capwell said.

Capwell said parents are just trying to make the best decision for their children. But having this device will make for the best of both worlds.

“They know that if they come to school they can have a safe choice, and be able to interact, but if they choose to stay home and are fully mobile, that they won’t lose out," she said.

The Owl devices cost about $1,000 per unit. At this time, the Hillsborough County's school district says they are not using the technology. Pasco is using similar technology called Swivl, and Pinellas County said its schools use a technology called Canvas and Microsoft Teams.

Bay Area charter schools using Owl include:

Pasco County:

Innovation Preparatory Academy

Union Park Charter Academy

Hillsborough County:

Creekside Charter Academy

SouthShore Charter Academy

Winthrop Charter School

Winthrop College Prep Academy

Henderson Hammock Charter School

Waterset Charter School

Woodmont Charter School