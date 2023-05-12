Padel: the new racket-sport gaining popularity in the U.S. finds its way to Florida

A new racket sport is gaining popularity in the U.S. and it is called padel. Born in Mexico, it's a fast-paced blend of squash, tennis, and racquetball.

"If you look at the numbers, padel is way bigger than pickleball actually, and it's kind of taking over even in the U.S.," said Pascal Collard, owner of the SVB Tennis and Wellness Complex. "This is the start here."

This weekend, the Pro Padel League kicks off its first-ever season at the SVB Tennis Complex in Zephyrhills. Seven teams from the U.S., Canada, and Mexico will be competing.

"Part of the mission of the Pro Padel League is democratizing the sport and really growing it in the U.S.," said Marcos Del Pilar, the league's commissioner.

Luis Estrada is a former tennis player and is now the number one Padel player in the country.

"It is a sport that welcomes anybody if you've never played racket sports it's super fun, super interactive," he said.

Even celebrities are getting involved. Latin music icon Daddy Yankee announced his ownership of an Orlando-based team. They'll be on the courts next season.

"There's a big potential to grow the sport and get bigger and bigger and I want to be a part of it and create a legacy," he said.

This weekend's league play is free and open to the public.