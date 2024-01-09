Expand / Collapse search
'Oh my goodness;' Suspected tornado knocks over building in Panama City Beach

By FOX 13 News Staff
Published 
Tampa
FOX 13 News

Suspected tornado near panhandle knocks building

Video shows a building tilted over after being damaged by a suspected tornado in Panama City Beach.

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. - Video from Panama City Beach on Florida's panhandle shows extensive damage after a suspected tornado touched down in the area. 

Video: Tornado causes damage after touching down in Panama City Beach

The National Weather Service confirmed at least one tornado in Freeport, just over 30 miles away from Panama City Beach, and issued multiple tornado warnings on Tuesday. 

One video caught by Patty Botts showed debris littered through the streets and a tall building tilted on its side. 

Severe weather timeline: Here’s when storms are expected to roll into Bay Area

"It's kind of like a warzone down that street; oh my goodness take a look at that crooked house," the woman who took the video can be heard saying.