'Oh my goodness;' Suspected tornado knocks over building in Panama City Beach

Video from Panama City Beach on Florida's panhandle shows extensive damage after a suspected tornado touched down in the area.

The National Weather Service confirmed at least one tornado in Freeport, just over 30 miles away from Panama City Beach, and issued multiple tornado warnings on Tuesday.

One video caught by Patty Botts showed debris littered through the streets and a tall building tilted on its side.

"It's kind of like a warzone down that street; oh my goodness take a look at that crooked house," the woman who took the video can be heard saying.