Severe weather timeline: Here’s when storms are expected to roll into Bay Area

Bay Area residents can expect wind and heavy rain on Tuesday afternoon as a line of severe storms works its way through the area.

FOX 13 Meteorologist Dave Osterberg says winds will reach 20-30 miles per hour with gusts up to 45 miles per hour ahead of afternoon thunderstorms. As of 5 a.m. Tuesday morning, wind speeds were already up to 35 miles an hour in Sarasota.

Osterberg says there is a slight chance of an isolated tornado, but that isn’t the dominant threat. Instead, it will be the winds.

Timeline:

Osterberg says while the timing may fluctuate by an hour or so, here’s what we can expect on Tuesday:

1 p.m. – Storms start rolling into Crystal River.

2 – 6 p.m. Intense rain and wind across the Bay Area with gusts of 50–60 miles an hour.

7 p.m. – Storms end and water may start to come on shore along the coast.

According to Osterberg, the storms will clear out by the overnight hours. However, he cautions that once the storms pass, there is a risk for significant coastal flooding of 2- 4 feet as high tide rolls in.

Where to get sandbags?

Several Bay Area municipalities are offering sandbags to help residents prepare for the severe weather.

Pinellas County

Dunedin: C ity of Dunedin Highlander Park parking lot, located at 903 Michigan Blvd. on Tuesday from 8 a.m. to noon. There is a limit of 15 bags per resident, and you must show a proof of residency such as a driver's license or recent utility bill.

St. Petersburg- Sandbags are available year-round at Pavement and Traffic Operations Building, located at 1744 9th Ave. N.

Pasco County

San Antonio: Pasco County Public Works (C-Barn), at 30908 Warder Road

New Port Richey: Magnolia Valley Golf Course, at 7223 Massachusetts Ave.

Hernando County

Spring Hill: Linda Pedersen Park, at 6400 Shoal Line Blvd., 8 a.m .-3 p.m.. on Tuesday.

Manatee County

Manatee County is making sandbags available at Coquina Beach, Manatee Beach, and the Utilities Department will have self-serve starting at 2 p.m. on Monday.

Manatee Beach (Self-Service Location): 4000 Gulf Drive, Holmes Beach, FL, 34217

Rubonia Community Center (Self-Service Location): 1309 72nd St E, Palmetto, FL 34221

Coquina Beach (Self-Service Location): 1465 Gulf Drive South, Bradenton Beach, FL, 34217

66th St. W Fleet Building (Self-Service Location): 4700 66th Street West, Bradenton, FL 34210

School Closures

Citrus County

The Citrus County School District announced schools will be on a half-day schedule for Tuesday due to anticipated major weather entering the area. All after-school programs and extracurricular activities are canceled as well.

Elementary schools will dismiss at 12:35 p.m., Middle Schools at 11:20 a.m., and High Schools at 11:40 a.m.

Pasco County

The Pasco County School District announced all schools and district offices will be closed on Tuesday in response to anticipated severe weather. District officials said they anticipate schools resuming normal operations on Wednesday. The school district released the following statement, in part, about the closure:

All Pasco-Hernando State College campuses will close on Tuesday. Normal operations are expected to resume on Wednesday unless otherwise notified.

Hernando County

All Hernando County schools are moving to an early release schedule on Tuesday. All after-school activities and events for Tuesday will also be cancelled. After school care providers Boys & Girls Club and The Y will remain open, following the Early Dismissal schedule.

Polk County

All Polk County public schools will remain open on Tuesday, but after-school activities and sports are canceled.

Manatee County

All Manatee County public schools are open on Tuesday, but officials are monitoring the weather and if conditions deteriorate enough, athletic events and practices may be canceled.