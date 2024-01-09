Video: Tornado causes damage after touching down in Panama City Beach

Some residents in the Florida Panhandle woke up to a tornado touching down on Panama City Beach Tuesday morning.

FOX 13 Meteorologist Dave Osterberg says it came from the Gulf of Mexico as a water spout and turned into a tornado as soon as it touched down.

Video by Cameron Thrasher shows damage to Lower Grand Lagoon. However, other video shows homes completely destroyed.

Osterberg says the tornado continued to move up to Interstate 10, which is about an hour north of Panama City Beach. He says it went through the city of Marianna and as of 8 a.m. was beginning to weaken near Donaldsonville.

According to Osterberg, the tornado was ahead of a line of storms that is expected to pass through the Bay Area on Tuesday afternoon.

He says that main line of thunderstorms is producing three separate tornado warnings just east of Pensacola.

According to Osterberg, the Bay Area will be most impacted by the storm from 2 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday.