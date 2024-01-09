Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
from TUE 6:00 PM EST until WED 5:30 AM EST, Hillsborough County
7
Coastal Flood Warning
from TUE 10:00 AM EST until WED 7:00 AM EST, Coastal Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County
Gale Warning
until TUE 7:00 PM EST, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM, Tampa Bay waters, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM
Rip Current Statement
from TUE 7:00 AM EST until THU 7:00 AM EST, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County
Wind Advisory
from TUE 7:00 AM EST until TUE 7:00 PM EST, Coastal Citrus County, Inland Citrus County, Coastal Hernando County, Inland Hernando County, Coastal Pasco, Inland Pasco County, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Inland Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Inland Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County, Inland Sarasota County, Sumter County, Polk County, Hardee County, DeSoto County, Highlands County
Small Craft Advisory
from TUE 7:00 PM EST until WED 1:00 PM EST, Coastal waters from Tarpon Springs to Suwannee River FL out 20 NM, Tampa Bay waters, Coastal waters from Englewood to Tarpon Springs FL out 20 NM
High Surf Advisory
from TUE 7:00 AM EST until THU 7:00 AM EST, Pinellas County, Coastal Hillsborough County, Coastal Manatee County, Coastal Sarasota County

Video: Tornado causes damage after touching down in Panama City Beach

Published 
Florida
FOX 13 News

Storm damage in Panama City Beach

Residents in the Florida panhandle are cleaning up after a tornado touched down Tuesday morning.

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla. - Some residents in the Florida Panhandle woke up to a tornado touching down on Panama City Beach Tuesday morning.

FOX 13 Meteorologist Dave Osterberg says it came from the Gulf of Mexico as a water spout and turned into a tornado as soon as it touched down.

Video by Cameron Thrasher shows damage to Lower Grand Lagoon. However, other video shows homes completely destroyed.

Severe weather timeline: Here’s when storms are expected to roll into Bay Area

Osterberg says the tornado continued to move up to Interstate 10, which is about an hour north of Panama City Beach. He says it went through the city of Marianna and as of 8 a.m. was beginning to weaken near Donaldsonville.

According to Osterberg, the tornado was ahead of a line of storms that is expected to pass through the Bay Area on Tuesday afternoon.

He says that main line of thunderstorms is producing three separate tornado warnings just east of Pensacola.

According to Osterberg, the Bay Area will be most impacted by the storm from 2 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday. 