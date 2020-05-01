Parade brightens spirits of Manatee River assisted Living residents, family members

Residents in most assisted living facilities haven’t been able to have visitors in over six weeks.

Social distancing is necessary to prevent the spread of COVID-19, but it’s hard on the residents and family members who haven’t been able to interact with each other in person.

To help brighten spirits, Manatee River Assisted Living hosted a parade for its residents.

Family members and friends waved and honked their horns as they drove by the facility while residents sat outside and got to see their loved ones from a distance. Some even paraded by on horseback.

Parade organizers said it was something that the residents, families and staff all needed.

Advertisement

Map of known COVID-19 cases:

MOBILE APP USERS: Click here for map