Paralyzed Gibbs High School swimmer doesn't let disability define her: 'I feel free'

The Brief Elizabeth Mathews, 14, was paralyzed after a wrong-way car crash when she was five years old. She gained a passion for swimming after her therapist suggested water therapy. She said right now her goal is to shave off her lap times, participate in the Special Olympics and possibly compete in college.



A 14-year-old Gibbs High School student is showing that anyone can overcome anything that life throws at them.

The backstory:

Elizabeth Mathews was paralyzed from the chest down at five years old after a wrong-way car crash. However, her new skill turned into a passion thanks to her therapist.

"I was doing physical therapy and my therapist thought it would be a good idea to start in water therapy, to get used to a new normal," Mathews said. "I could tell how free I felt in water, I felt like I wasn't in a wheelchair."

What they're saying:

Now, the freshman at Gibbs High School is competing against other kids her age in the pool, which is something her coach finds inspiring.

"It's not about physical abilities, it's how much you put in the work and the effort," Andrew Campbell, the head swim coach, said. "Elizabeth is willing to put forth work and effort in."

He tailored her practices to her and her abilities.

Campbell added, "I had to do a lot of research, there was trial and error. A lot of learning on the fly, but Elizabeth has been a good sport the whole time."

Big picture view:

It came with success. She dropped seven seconds off her 50-meter freestyle at a meet a few weeks ago. That's her biggest goal, too. Shaving off time, but doing it her way.

"My goal is to get faster," Mathews said. "I can't use my legs like everyone else can."

She explained there are some challenges.

"I have to use my arms the whole time, I get more tired," she said. "I don't have my legs to propel me for speed, they can go twice as fast as me, because they can use their arms and legs."

Dig deeper:

While the wheelchair has shaped her life, she's just a normal teenager, not letting what life threw at her define her.

Mathews responded, "I want to prove to everyone else that I can do this, even if I am in a wheelchair. I'm a normal person in the water doing a normal activity."

The swimmer said she has competed at the Special Olympics, and she may choose to swim competitively in college.