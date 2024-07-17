Part of My Safe Florida Home program runs out of funding 2 weeks after applications open

Funding for the ‘My Safe Florida Home’ program has dried up less than two weeks after opening for new applications and inspections.

The federal program helping Floridians harden up their homes and lower their property insurance premiums will now be put on pause after running out of money.

Despite Governor DeSantis setting $200 million aside for the popular program, it only took 10 days for funding to run out, partially due to the fact that there was already a previous backlog of applicants from last year after funding ran out then too.

The program reimburses homeowners up to $10,000 for completing home hardening projects and offers free home inspections to Florida residents.

A message posted on the My Safe Florida Home website last week made it clear that the program's popularity exceeded the federal funding set aside for it this year, and there's simply nothing left for new applicants for new inspections.

The program breaks applications down into five grant groups, and it looks like the only grant groups that were able to submit their new applications with hopes of them being processed through were low-income homeowners ages 60 and up.

The window opened on July 1 and closed on the 15th. The announcement that funding dried up came on July 12.

While $200 million sounds like a lot, when it comes down to the number of homeowners the program serves, apparently that only scratches the surface.

"It was only granted $200 million, so that's about 15,000 or 20,000 Floridians that will take advantage. We had 7.5 million property insurance policies," Insurance advisor and disaster recovery expert Lisa Miller said.

Applications are still being accepted for Group 2 on the site for qualifying low-income homeowners, and that window is open through July 30.

