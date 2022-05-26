'Part of the puzzle': Tampa City Council approves new steps to help solve housing crisis

Calls for solutions to fix Tampa’s housing crisis inched forward Thursday after the city council approved steps toward a tenants' advocacy office and looking into a landlord ordinance.

Dozens of residents filled Tampa City Council chambers for a morning workshop meeting to share the tough realities of living in the city as a renter or a homeowner.

Reeshemah McCoy-Green has lived in Tampa for 17 years, but she wonders if her own family can afford to live here too.

"I want my children to be able to buy a home in our own area," said McCoy-Green, who owns a home in Sulphur Springs.

She was among dozens of residents who showed up to demand change.

"Our campaign for this meeting was ‘[expletive] or get off the pot.' You have to make a decision," said Robin Lockett, the Tampa regional director for Florida Rising. "There wasn’t an in-between in this. You’re either for the developers or you’re for the people."

The city council said it is clear something needs to be done to address the housing crisis that is plaguing Tampa residents.

"I see this as forces that are going through our state, throughout our community that are an attack on our working class, our middle class," said council member Luis Viera of District 7.

City council voted unanimously in favor of a report exploring a tenants' advocacy office for the city. It included an amendment to look into a landlord registry like the City of Gainesville. The city council expects the report on the tenants' advocacy office and landlord registry on June 16.

"I’m hoping that we can either take the whole thing or modify it for the City of Tampa to figure out how we can make sure landlords are doing what they’re supposed to be doing," said at-large council member Lynn Hurtak of District 3 who proposed the landlord registry.

Residents with Florida Rising said the moves are just the beginning.

"The things that they talked about today, the compliant registry and the tenant advocacy, that’s a part of the puzzle," said Lockett. "I want the City of Tampa to declare a housing state of emergency. That’s the only way that there will be a cap."

While activists and some residents are still calling for rent control, the city has not moved in that direction. A city attorney said it would require proof and could be challenged in court. McCoy-Green said the fight for residents is far from over.

"One thing I can give is my voice, and I hope that it was heard today," said McCoy-Green.

The city’s housing administrator said there are down payment and rental and move-in assistance programs to help out. There is also a housing needs assessment, which was approved in February, that will be done in phases over 12 to 18 months.

The city said there is also a public survey for accessory dwelling units, and housing administrators will return to council in June with more information about land development code changes. After the Florida legislature approved changes to land use through House Bill 1339, it allows for cities and counties to have more flexibility for where to build affordable housing on any parcel of property zoned for residential, commercial or industrial use.