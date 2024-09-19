Pasco County fire chief resigns
LAND O' LAKES, Fla. - Pasco County Fire Chief Anthony Perez has resigned, the agency confirmed Thursday evening.
Perez was named fire chief in July 2023. He began his career at Pasco County Fire Rescue, then moved to Tampa Fire Rescue before going back to the agency.
The agency did not give a reason for Perez's resignation.
Assistant Chief Ryan Guynn will serve as interim fire chief.
