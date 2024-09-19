Pasco County fire chief resigns

Press play above to watch FOX 13 News

Pasco County Fire Chief Anthony Perez has resigned, the agency confirmed Thursday evening.

Perez was named fire chief in July 2023. He began his career at Pasco County Fire Rescue, then moved to Tampa Fire Rescue before going back to the agency.

The agency did not give a reason for Perez's resignation.

Assistant Chief Ryan Guynn will serve as interim fire chief.

STAY CONNECTED WITH FOX 13 TAMPA BAY: