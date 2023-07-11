Pasco County Fire Rescue names new Fire Chief

article

Tony Perez has been named the new Fire Chief of Pasco County Fire Rescue, the Pasco Board of County Commissioners announced on Tuesday.

Chief Perez began his career at Pasco County Fire Rescue before moving to Tampa Fire Rescue.

Perez brings over 26 years of extensive experience in fire service operations and administration to his new role.

While at Tampa Fire Rescue, Perez served as a firefighter, paramedic, driver engineer, captain, district chief, shift commander, chief of operations, and personnel chief.

Perez's hiring has been met with excitement from many, including County Administrator Mike Carballa.

"Chief Perez's commitment to our community, extensive experience, and proven leadership make him an excellent choice for this critical role," said County Administrator Mike Carballa. "His vision for building a legacy at Pasco County Fire Rescue by laying a solid foundation and bridging gaps aligns perfectly with our mission of people, purpose, and performance."

He will take command of Pasco County Fire Rescue following a transfer of command ceremony on August 1, 2023, at Grace Family Church in Lutz.

