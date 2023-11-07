Pasco County uses 'Ready Sites' program to help local job market keep pace with growing population

As more and more people choose to call Pasco County their new home, the Pasco Economic Development Council, or EDC, is taking steps to ensure the local job market can keep up.

In 2015, Pasco EDC launched the Ready Sites program. Working with landowners, local municipalities, and utility companies to transform vacant, undeveloped properties into industrial-zoned sites.

"They can say that this project is shovel-ready. You can come buy this piece of property and start building tomorrow," said Matthew Maggard, the Zephyrhills city attorney and Shumaker partner.

Since the program launched, Pasco EDC has taken on at least 5 ready sites across the county, ranging from 100 to 1,000+ acres.

Maggard said the marketability of the area speaks for itself.

"Just the geographic area that we’re blessed with. We’re in between Tampa and Orlando," he explained. "We’re easy truck traffic from [the] Port of Tampa and the Port of Everglades. Easy access to 95,. Through I-4 and then to 75 to get the product up north."

The program also culminates local, county, and state incentives for buyers.

So far, the Ready Sites program has brought big names like Amazon to the area. Its new facility at Eagle I Industrial Park will sit on 68 acres and create 500 jobs.

Just a few weeks ago, FOX 13 shared that another household name brand bought property on a ready site. Brazilian-based Bauducco Foods recently purchased 72 acres at the Zephyrhills Airport Industrial Park, promising 600 additional jobs.

"It really has been a big game-changer for bringing these large, job-producing companies to the area," he said.

For more information on Pasco EDC's Ready Sites program, click here.