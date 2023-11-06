Ybor City shooting: Search underway for multiple persons of interest seen on video from fatal shooting

More than a week after the Ybor City shooting that claimed the lives of two and left 16 injured, detectives are searching for multiple persons of interest.

The Tampa Police Department released video of a number of persons of interest seen the night of the shooting in hopes of getting the community's help in identifying them. Investigators said the people seen in the video could have been involved in the fatal shooting that happened on October 29.

"Whether you believe the tip may be insignificant, it could be the information that we need," Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw said in a statement. "The information that's submitted could be the additional closure that the victims and their families deserve, as their lives have changed forever."

Anyone with information is asked to submit a tip to the FBI's portal at fbi.gov/tampashooting. Those wanting to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers of Tampa Bay at 800-873-8477 or make an online at crimestopperstb.com.

One arrest made

Since the fatal night over the Halloween weekend, one suspect was charged in the Ybor City shooting that sent the crowds there into chaos.

Tyrell Phillips, 22, pleaded not guilty to the charge of second-degree murder in connection to the deadly shooting.

Phillips was arrested on Sunday after authorities said an isolated altercation between two people spiraled into an exchange of gunfire in the 1600 block of E. 7th Avenue in the early hours of October 29.

Tampa police originally said they were searching for two additional suspects in connection to the incident.

According to an arrest affidavit, one of the victims who was fatally shot had confronted Phillips in an ‘agitated manner’ before Phillips pulled out a Glock handgun and discharged it.

The affidavit claims Phillips was with a group of friends and was in fear that the victim was going to pull out a firearm, but he told authorities afterward that he never saw a firearm on the victim.

Two victims killed

Two people, 14-year-old Elijah Wilson, and 20-year-old Harrison Boonstoppel, were fatally shot that night.

For Emmitt Wilson, the father of 14-year-old Elijah, this is the second child he has lost to gun violence. On top of the most recent loss of his child, he said he lost his daughter back in 2014 after a shooting as well.

Wilson said he is angry, frustrated and devastated. He said Elijah was a good kid who got into a life-ending situation with the wrong people.

Wilson said Elijah was a standout football player who was like most teenagers who loved hanging out with friends.

"He wasn't a bad person," Wilson said. "He was very respectful. He was loving."

Harrison Boonstoppel’s family remembers him as a daredevil who was just beginning to spread his wings. He was with a group of friends in Ybor City when shots were fired on October 29.

He and his friends dropped to the ground, and when the gunshots stopped, all were able to get up except Harrison. His family said they got a knock on their door from his friend who told them Harrison Boonstoppel was at Tampa General Hospital, but by the time they arrived, he died from his injuries.

Harrison Boonstoppel’s mother was vocal about gun safety. According to his family, Harrison spent most of his life fighting against the odds.

His dad said he spent eight weeks in the NICU after he was born. He was also diagnosed with low muscle tone, but despite that, he pushed through and went on to graduate from Pepin Academy and had recently started classes at Hillsborough Community College while working part time at Oxford Exchange.